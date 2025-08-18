Tehran concerned about potential resumption of UNSC sanctions

Iran is aware of the negative consequences of a potential resumption of the UN Security Council’s sanctions as a result of Western countries' move to trigger the snapback mechanism, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

He stressed that Iran is working hard to prevent it from happening.

"We don’t want to diminish the importance of the mechanism reinstating the UN Security Council’s sanctions; this is not the case. We are aware of its negative consequences," Esmail Baghaei said.

Talks between Iran and the European trio will be held in Geneva on August 26. The meeting, which will involve deputy foreign ministers, is expected to address issues related to lifting sanctions on Iran and resolving differences regarding the Iranian nuclear program.