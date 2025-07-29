Türkiye and Leningrad Region discuss development of cooperation

Türkiye and Leningrad Region intend to develop cooperation in a number of areas. Development of partnership between the republic and the Russian region was discussed at a meeting between Vice Governor Anna Danilyuk and Turkish Consul Özgün Talu.

"Leningrad Region attaches great importance to the development of mutually beneficial relations with the Republic of Türkiye. I am confident that positive examples of fruitful interaction will contribute to increasing cooperation, implementing new projects and strengthening friendship between our countries",

Anna Danilyuk said.

The parties explored several promising areas for cooperation, including partnerships in the food industry, agriculture, and potential Turkish involvement in the Renaissance Industrial Park development.