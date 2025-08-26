Vestnik Kavkaza

Construction of shelters kicks off in Türkiye
The Turkish authorities decided to build shelters in case of significant external impacts. They will be located in all provinces of the republic.

In Ankara and a number of large cities in Turkey, shelters are being built in case of wars, disasters and nuclear incidents, local media report.

The project is being implemented by the state housing construction department. It is expected that shelters will appear in all provinces of the republic.

The issue of strengthening civil defense measures was discussed earlier at a government meeting chaired by the President of the Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

