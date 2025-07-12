UN Secretary-General to attend SCO summit

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, the official's representative Stephane Dujarric said.

"Later this evening, the Secretary-General will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders' summit in Tianjin",

Stéphane Dujarric said.

Guterres is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Let us remind you that the SCO summit will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. The event will bring together more than 20 leaders of countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the summit.