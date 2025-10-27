Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran considers creating common currency with Tajikistan

The Iranian president proposed Tajikistan to create a common currency. He emphasized that this would benefit the development of the entire region.

Iran and Tajikistan may create a common currency for the region. This issue was discussed at a meeting in Tehran between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda.

The idea of ​​creating a common currency was voiced by the Iranian president.

"This will contribute to the economic development of the entire region,”

– Masoud Pezeshkian said.

