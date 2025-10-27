Israel considers launching powerful strikes on Gaza Strip

Netanyahu's office announced Israel's plans to launch powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip. This issue was discussed on Tuesday during security consultations.

"Following the conclusion of the security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military leadership to immediately launch powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip,”

– Netanyahu's office informed.