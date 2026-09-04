13th Caspian Youth Educational Forum opens in Derbent

The Caspian Youth Educational Forum opened in Dagestan today for the 13th time. This year, the forum is being held in Derbent, bringing together 500 participants from across Russia as well as from foreign countries.

The first events of the 13th Caspian Youth Educational Forum began today at Patriot Park in Derbent. Participants will work across 8 areas through September 10.

According to the Caspian Forum organizing committee, the event attracted particular interest this year, with over 6,000 applications submitted from 89 Russian regions and 93 countries. Following a thorough selection process, 500 people representing regions across Russia and a number of foreign countries were invited to attend the forum.