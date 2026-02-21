Vestnik Kavkaza

4-magnitude earthquake recorded in Shamakhi district

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district experienced noticeable tremors early this morning, according to seismologists from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The seismic event occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, near Baku - approximately 35 kilometres southwest of the Gobustan railway station.

Scientists recorded the earthquake's magnitude at 3.9. The hypocenter was located at the depth of just 2 kilometres. Therefore, despite its low magnitude, the earthquake was felt by residents of nearby settlements. It measured approximately 4 on the Richter scale.

No significant destruction or casualties have been reported as a result of the earthquake.

