4-magnitude earthquake recorded in Shamakhi district

Residents of Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district experienced noticeable tremors early this morning, according to seismologists from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The seismic event occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, near Baku - approximately 35 kilometres southwest of the Gobustan railway station.

Scientists recorded the earthquake's magnitude at 3.9. The hypocenter was located at the depth of just 2 kilometres. Therefore, despite its low magnitude, the earthquake was felt by residents of nearby settlements. It measured approximately 4 on the Richter scale.

No significant destruction or casualties have been reported as a result of the earthquake.