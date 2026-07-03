54,000 residents of Georgia speak Russian as native language

According to the results of the 2024 General Population Census in Georgia, nearly 54,500 people identified Russian as their native language.

Russian is the native language of nearly 54,500 residents of Georgia, Sakstat informed.

The agency explained that these results are based on the 2024 General Population Census.

A total of 54,460 people identified Russian as their native language, out of a total population of 3,929,581 in Georgia. This means that Russian is the native language of 1.39% of Georgia's population.

Over 11,100 of these people do not speak Georgian, 13,000 speak it partially, and nearly 23,000 speak it fully.

The Russian-speaking population predominantly lives in Georgia's large cities, with more than half residing in Tbilisi