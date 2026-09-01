Vestnik Kavkaza

ATOR describes Türkiye flight cancellations as targeted adjustments

ATOR describes Türkiye flight cancellations as targeted adjustments
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) has advised tourists not to worry about recent flight cancellations by Pegasus and Turkish Airlines, describing them as "targeted and situational adjustments."

"The flight cancellations were targeted and situational; this has happened before... There are no grounds for canceling tours to Türkiye, whether purchased for the immediate future or further in advance",

ATOR said.

The association said it is in contact with affected tourists, helping with flight and accommodation issues.

Pegasus and Turkish Airlines recently cancelled several overnight flights between Russia and Türkiye.

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