AZAL resumes summer Ganja-St Petersburg flights

Due to the seasonal increase in demand for flights to St. Petersburg, AZAL has resumed flights from Ganja to the Russian city. Flights will be performed every Saturday throughout the summer.

Azerbaijani airline AZAL announced the return of flights from Ganja, the second-largest city in the Republic of Azerbaijan, to St. Petersburg.

The Ganja-St. Petersburg flight is seasonal and traditionally launched by AZAL as summer approaches to meet seasonal tourist demand for visits to the northern capital of the Russian Federation.

The first Ganja-St. Petersburg flight is already in the air. It departed two hours ago from Ganja Airport. The estimated flight time is 4 hours 20 minutes.