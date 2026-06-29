Akkuyu NPP to help Turkey achieve carbon neutrality goal

Electricity generated by the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will make a significant contribution to achieving Turkey's climate goals, chairman of the board of directors of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC Anton Dedusenko said.

Rosatom, which is building Turkey's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu NPP, has focused its efforts on launching the plant's first power unit this year.

"In addition to the numerous positive economic effects that the Akkuyu project will bring, the electricity generated by the plant will make a substantial contribution to achieving Turkey's climate goals, primarily carbon neutrality by 2053,"Dedusenko said.

The fact that the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held in Turkey this year comes to the forefront here. Hosting COP31, this crucial platform for climate negotiations, is a strategic step for Turkey that reflects its commitment to the principles of sustainable development.

Nuclear power is not only a source of stable low-carbon generation, but also a technological platform for addressing a broader range of climate and infrastructure challenges, he noted.

Rosatom plans to hold a series of events during COP31 to discuss practical solutions offered by the nuclear industry that help reduce carbon footprints without compromising the reliability of energy supply or economic growth. These solutions are already available, have practical applications and can be adapted to the needs of specific countries and regions," Dedusenko noted.

Russian nuclear technologies will be presented at the Russian pavilion in Antalya in November, the chairman of the board said.