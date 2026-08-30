Ankara discussing Black Sea security proposals with Moscow and Kiev

Türkiye is developing security initiatives for the Black Sea and is in dialogue with Russia and Ukraine on the matter, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"The current situation is damaging global food security. We are receiving requests from a number of countries to come up with solutions. We have some ideas, and we are discussing them with the parties",

Fidan said.

Attacks on vessels in the Black Sea could push global grain prices up by 10‑12%, with a devastating impact on food security, Ekonomim reported.

Türkiye had earlier suggested the idea of a maritime grain corridor, discussing it with both Moscow and Kiev.