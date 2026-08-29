Armenia-Türkiye border checkpoint ready for operation - Yerevan

The Margara checkpoint on the Armenia‑Türkiye border is fully operational, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced following a visit by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Mirzoyan inspected the facility, accompanied by heads of Armenian diplomatic missions abroad and State Revenue Committee Chairman Eduard Hakobyan, who confirmed the checkpoint is ready for use.

There are currently no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Türkiye, and the border has been closed since 1993 at the initiative of Ankara. The first meeting of special representatives on normalisation took place in Moscow in early 2022.