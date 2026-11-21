Yerevan and Tehran intend to establish a working group focused on deepening collaboration in advanced technologies and innovation, according to Armenia's Ministry of High-Tech Industry.

The ministry said its head, David Tadevosyan, hosted a delegation led by Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi, on Saturday.

Talks covered priority areas and prospects for cooperation in high-tech, IT, telecommunications, biotechnology and space, with both sides stressing the need for direct links between tech companies, startups, incubators and accelerators in the two countries.

"In this context, the formation of a joint working group was discussed, with the aim of exploring opportunities for cooperation between Iran and Armenia in the realms of advanced technology and innovation",

the press service reported.

The possibility of organising joint conferences and a business forum covering sectors within the purview of the respective ministries was also explored.