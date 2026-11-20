Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Shenzhen as significant.

"The leaders of the three countries are, at the very least, signaling that they have no intention of letting the situation deteriorate",

Hakan Fidan said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister stressed that the very fact that the issues had been discussed was important. According to the Turkish Foreign Minister, it is of little consequence whether or not the participants managed to achieve a breakthrough regarding nuclear weapons.

The first-ever meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping took place on November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. The talks concluded with the adoption of a declaration on peace.