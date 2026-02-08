Armenia and USA sign nuclear energy cooperation agreement

Armenia and the USA have signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, involving approximately $9 billion in US investment.

The agreement was concluded during a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Vice President J.D. Vance in Yerevan.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stated the deal "will open a new chapter in in the deepening energy partnership between Armenia and the United States".

Vance announced that Washington will invest around $9 billion in Armenia's nuclear energy sector.

"We are talking about an initial investment of $5 billion, with an additional $4 billion to follow",

Vance said.

He added that the funds will enable US and Armenian companies to implement their joint programs in the field.