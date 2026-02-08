Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia and USA sign nuclear energy cooperation agreement

Armenia and USA sign nuclear energy cooperation agreement
© Photo: Andrey Murin/Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia and the USA have signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, involving approximately $9 billion in US investment.

The agreement was concluded during a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Vice President J.D. Vance in Yerevan.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stated the deal "will open a new chapter in in the deepening energy partnership between Armenia and the United States".

Vance announced that Washington will invest around $9 billion in Armenia's nuclear energy sector.

"We are talking about an initial investment of $5 billion, with an additional $4 billion to follow",

Vance said.

He added that the funds will enable US and Armenian companies to implement their joint programs in the field.

450 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.