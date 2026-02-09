Armenia has no alternative to Rosatom - Galuzin

Russia's Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said a Russian proposal for a new nuclear plant unit in Armenia was the best option and state nuclear corporation Rosatom was ready to proceed with it.

"Rosatom is ready to proceed very quickly with the implementation of this project, of course in accordance with the wishes of our Armenian friends. There are no real alternatives in terms of the availability of reliable, proven technologies, as well as the attractiveness of financial parameters," Mikhail Galuzin said.

Russia's Deputy FM also emphasized that Russia is prepared to continue to responsibly serve as the guarantor of Armenia's energy security and to contribute to the development of the republic's nuclear industry, the media outlet Izvestia reported.

Armenia's Nuclear Power Plant is a Soviet-era facility that remains crucial to Armenia's energy security. It features two reactors, with Unit 2 currently in operation. Its service life has been extended until 2026. Yerevan intends to extend the lifecycle of the Armenian nuclear power plant until 2036.