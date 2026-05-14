Armenia is very close and allied country to Russia - Overchuk

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has once again said that Armenia will eventually have to choose between the EU and its current alliance, the EAEU.

The Russian deputy PM also said that Armenia is an allied state of Russia and that the two countries are united by deep and long-standing friendly ties.

" Moscow has great respect for the Armenian people. Armenia is a very close, allied country for us. It is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The human ties that unite us are very deep and very strong," Overchuk said.

He noted that the Armenian authorities will at some point have to choose either to stay in the EAEU or pursue potential EU membership instead.