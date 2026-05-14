Mirziyoyev thanks Baku for boosting OTS International standing

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for its contribution to enhancing the international standing of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Mirziyoyev made the statement at the informal summit of member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Turkestan.

“I express my gratitude to Azerbaijan for its effective efforts to enhance the international standing of the Organization of Turkic States,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He further highlighted the strong momentum of economic development in OTS member states - in 2022, the combined economic potential of our countries exceeded $2.4 trillion. Over the past year alone, trade turnover between the organization’s member states grew by 14% to $10 billion.