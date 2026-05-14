US and Israel could resume strikes on Iran - report

The United States and Israel are actively preparing for a possible resumption of military operations against Iran, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the Islamic Republic could come under new attacks as early as next week.

Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump have prepared plans for renewed strikes, but the American leader has not yet made a final decision, the NYT said.

The options being considered by Trump reportedly include a shift to more aggressive bombing of Iran and a special forces ground operation to extract enriched uranium from Iranian nuclear facilities.

Earlier, the NBC News TV channel reported, citing sources, that the Pentagon is considering naming a potential renewed campaign against Iran Operation Sledgehammer if the ceasefire collapses, replacing Operation Epic Fury launched on February 28.