Russian wrestlers exempted from restrictions at international tournaments

The Bureau of the United World Wrestling (UWW) has ruled to permit Russian athletes of all age categories to participate in international competitions under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem, the Russian Olympic Committee said.

Since February 2025, Russian adult athletes have been competing under the UWW flag, before that they participated in international competitions in a neutral status. In January 2026, the UWW announced the decision to allow Russian youth under the age of 24 to participate in international tournaments under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

Earlier, international federations that organize competitions in judo, sambo, taekwondo, kickboxing, muay thai, boxing, and MMA lifted restrictions against Russian athletes. Apart from that, Russian athletes can compete with national symbols at tournaments organized by the International Swimming Federation (World Aquatics).

Furthermore, Russian juniors can participate without restrictions in international competitions in weightlifting, fencing, curling, volleyball, triathlon, pentathlon, and other sports.