FIFA to discuss Iran participation in 2026 World Cup with Iranian Football Federation

FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom will meet Iranian FA (FFIRI) officials in Istanbul ‌on Saturday and offer "reassurance" over Iran's participation in the World Cup, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the talks.

Iran are scheduled to play all three World Cup group matches in the U.S. but the team's participation in the June 11 to ​July 19 tournament has been in question since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

Both the U.S. ​and Canada, who are co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico, classify the IRGC as a "terrorist entity" and have made ​it clear they will not admit people with links to the elite military force.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said it was incumbent on FIFA to ensure that all teams ​and their delegations were able to get into the host countries.

The source said FIFA was ​working closely with the ​relevant authorities to ensure ⁠all teams at the World Cup were able to compete in a safe and secure environment.

U.S. President Donald Trump said two weeks ago that he was "okay" with Iran playing ​at the World Cup despite the conflict between the countries that was triggered by ​air strikes on ⁠the Islamic Republic.

Iran had asked that their World Cup matches be switched to Mexico but FIFA President Gianni Infantino insists that all games be played at the grounds originally scheduled.

The Iranian national team will leave Tehran for a training ⁠camp in ​Turkey on Monday before moving on to their U.S. base at ​the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona in early June.

Iran are scheduled to get their World Cup campaign underway against New Zealand in ​Los Angeles on June 15.