Russia and US maintain intensive contacts at administration level - MFA

Moscow and Washington are maintaining highly intensive contacts at the level of their administrations, and intergovernmental dialogue is proceeding through numerous channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Contacts with the U.S. at a high level, at the level of the administrations, are proceeding very intensively and continuously," Ryabkov said.

According to him, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio "set their schedules strictly according to necessity," and therefore it is inappropriate to assess the situation in terms of whether contacts are sufficient or insufficient.

"When the need arises, a conversation takes place. I assume that in the coming period there will be new contacts. At the moment, there is no understanding of when they will occur," Ryabkov said.

The deputy minister noted that the frequency of their discussions depends, among other things, on whether they are moving forward or not. Progress is slow and difficult, he stressed.