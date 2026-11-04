Armenia may return to CSTO - Russian Foreign Ministry

Armenia’s return to a full-fledged participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is possible, while no one will be forced to stay, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In any case, Yerevan still has the opportunity to return to full participation in the CSTO. But, in fact, no one intends to forcibly keep partners in the organization," Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan when asked to comment on a statement by CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov that on November 11 the CSTO may consider applying Article 25 of its charter to Armenia upon approval of the agenda, said that "Armenia’s interest in the CSTO has waned."