Armenian Foreign Minister meets with Kaja Kallas

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas met in Brussels. The parties discussed the strategic partnership between Armenia and the European Union.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Brussels with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas to discuss the implementation of the strategic agenda within the framework of the Armenia-EU partnership, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The main topic of the conversation was preparations for the Armenia-EU summit, scheduled for May in Yerevan.

During the discussions, the parties noted the dynamic development of the partnership between Armenia and the EU, covering a wide range of areas of mutual interest.

The parties also emphasized the need to implement mutually beneficial projects in the transport and economic sectors. Representatives of Armenia and the European Union paid special attention to cooperation in the energy sector and enhancing the level of infrastructure connectivity between the country and the European market.