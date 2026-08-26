Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian court rules to place Kocharyan in custody for 2 months

Armenian court rules to place Kocharyan in custody for 2 months
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, one of the instigators of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the leader of the "war party", will be detained, spokeswoman for the Anti-corruption Committee Marina Ogandzhanyan announced.

"Given the heavy public attention to this matter, this is to inform that the anti-corruption court, led by Judge S. Dadoyan, has fully approved the petition of the investigator to place R. Kocharyan in custody as a preventive measure," Marina Ogandzhanyan said.

Kocharyan is accused of abuse of power, receiving a bribe in especially large size and money laundering.

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