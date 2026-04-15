Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenians feel effects of peace with Azerbaijan

Armenians feel effects of peace with Azerbaijan
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

The benefits of achieving peace with Azerbaijan have become tangible for Armenian citizens, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during a parliamentary discussion of the report on the results of the Government Program (2021-2026) for last year.

The Prime Minister noted that if the Armenian leadership had not been confident in the stability of peace and had anticipated the threat of renewed escalation, the amount of funds allocated to social sectors would have been completely different.

"Peace has created opportunities for economic growth. Citizens feel peace more strongly than we expected",

Pashinyan said.

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