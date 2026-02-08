Azerbaijan Georgia and Uzbekistan discuss Middle Corridor development

Negotiations were held in Tashkent between the heads of the railway companies of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Uzbekistan. The parties discussed developing cooperation within the Middle Corridor.

During negotiations in Tashkent, the heads of the three countries' railway companies outlined priority cooperation goals, focusing on improving transit from Central Asia to Europe.

The leaders of Azerbaijan Railways, Georgian Railway and Uzbekistan Railways also agreed to implement digital solutions to advance the corridor's transportation capabilities.