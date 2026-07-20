US, Jordan conclude trade agreement

The US and Jordan agreed to eliminate tariffs and signed agreements on the supply of aircraft and resources.

Washington and Amman are expanding trade: the parties signed an agreement that provides preferences for American businesses and removes trade barriers.

"The agreement will solidify commitments to strengthen peace, expand regional cooperation, and enhance the resilience of supply chains and innovation through pledges to jointly counter the non-market policies of third countries and cooperate on investment security, export controls, and tariff evasion,”

– The White House informed.

According to the agreement, the US will gain access to the Jordanian market. In particular, Amman has committed to promoting a greater presence of US agricultural machinery and automobiles in its market. Tariffs are being eliminated, and intellectual property protection is being strengthened.