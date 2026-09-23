Azerbaijan and Colombia abolish visa requirements

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Bula Escobar have agreed on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Colombia relations, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening political dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation. The discussions covered opportunities to enhance economic ties, tourism, education and cultural cooperation.

Bayramov also held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Khalilur Rahman on exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports.

The diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Bangladesh relations, with a focus on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and advancing ties in education and humanitarian fields.