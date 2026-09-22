Iran conveys peace deal conditions to US

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Iran communicated with the U.S. in New York through a Qatari mediator and conveyed its conditions to the U.S. side.

The communication between the delegations in New York, where they were attending the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, took place through a Qatari mediator, Anadolu reported.

"The aim of this interaction was to convey Iran’s conditions, including ending the war in all areas, stopping US aggressive actions and the naval blockade and economic war, and releasing Iranian assets," Baghaei said.

Iranian television confirmed that the meeting took place, saying Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner “at the repeated request of U.S. officials.”

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that U.S. officials held talks with representatives of the Iranian delegation for about three hours, describing the talks as having gone “very well.”