TRIPP project to begin new era for Armenia - Pashinyan

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project begins a new era for Armenia and its economy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a panel discussion at the Concordia annual summit in the U.S.

"The TRIPP will begin a new era for Armenia and its economy, as it will have railway service with Azerbaijan above all," Pashinyan said.

He said he was looking forward to the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border, which includes railway service.

"The TRIPP will change international logistics by providing a new route between the East and the West to the international community," Pashinyan said.

The PM noted that the Crossroads of Peace project would also be implemented.

Pashinyan is paying a working visit to New York on September 22-25. He will participate in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and will speak at a high-level meeting during the visit.