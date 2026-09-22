Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan launch military exercise in Karabakh

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan launch military exercise in Karabakh
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The "Power of Unity - 2026" joint military exercise, involving military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, has opened in Azerbaijan.

The three-stage exercise will be hele in the Azerbaijan Army’s Gizilgaya training center in the Garabagh economic region, Garabaghlar training center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Boyuk Zira training area in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The exercise involves personnel, combat equipment, navy and aviation assets, as well as UAVs.

The opening ceremony of the military exercise at Gizilgaya Training Center in the Khojavand region commenced yesterday with the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

240 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.