Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan launch military exercise in Karabakh

The "Power of Unity - 2026" joint military exercise, involving military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, has opened in Azerbaijan.

The three-stage exercise will be hele in the Azerbaijan Army’s Gizilgaya training center in the Garabagh economic region, Garabaghlar training center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Boyuk Zira training area in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The exercise involves personnel, combat equipment, navy and aviation assets, as well as UAVs.

The opening ceremony of the military exercise at Gizilgaya Training Center in the Khojavand region commenced yesterday with the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.