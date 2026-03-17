Rules for vessels passing through Strait of Hormuz to be revised after war - MFA

Iran intends to develop new rules for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the war with the United States and Israel, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"I think new regulatory mechanisms for the Strait of Hormuz and the procedure for the passage of ships through it need to be developed after the end of the war ensuring safe navigation in this water area on a permanent basis based on clear rules, considering the interests of Iran and the entire region," Araghchi said.

According to the minister, the countries on both sides of the strait - Iran, Oman and the UAE - should act as guarantors of security in the strait.

Earlier, a high-ranking representative of the Iranian authorities said that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened for free navigation only after the end of the armed confrontation in the region and the full implementation of the conditions set forth by Tehran.

"The Strait of Hormuz will be opened only with a complete ceasefire and unconditional compliance with Iran’s conditions" the Iranian official said.

Moreover, according to him, "any ceasefire plan that does not meet the requirements set forth by Tehran will be unacceptable to Iran."

He clarified that a possible diplomatic solution to end the war must include "compensation [for Iran], cessation of attacks on resistance forces in neighboring countries, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon."