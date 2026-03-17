IAEA has no information on new nuclear facility in Isfahan - Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not yet inspected the new nuclear facility in Isfahan and possesses no data regarding it, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed.

According to Grossi, the installation is located within an underground complex.

"It's underground, but we haven't been there yet",

Rafael Grossi stated.

The IAEA Director arrived in Washington for talks with US authorities.

Earlier, the IAEA Director urged all parties involved in the Middle East conflict to show restraint following recent strikes near the Bushehr nuclear power plant.