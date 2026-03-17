USS Gerald R Ford sent for repairs after a fire

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is being sent from the Persian Gulf combat zone to Crete for restoration work, according to the US Naval Institute.

"The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is preparing to leave the Red Sea for repairs at the US Naval base in Crete after a fire",\

the US Naval Institute said.

Repairs are expected to take more than a week, a source noted.

One sailor was evacuated as a result of the incident, while 200 others received medical treatment.

The fire reportedly damaged sleeping quarters and utility rooms, leaving crew members without uniforms. Tracksuits and other clothing items were urgently dispatched to the vessel.