IAEA aware of strike on Iran's Bushehr NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed by Iran that a projectile had hit the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the agency said.

A projectile hit the premises of Iran's Bushehr NPP on Tuesday evening, the UN's nuclear watchdog said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called for maximum restraint during the conflict in order to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.

The IAEA said that no damage to the plant or injuries to staff were reported by Iran.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev specified that the strike had hit the area near the office of the facility’s meteorological service, in close proximity to an operating power unit, at 3:11 p.m. GMT on March 17.

He noted that employees of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation were not hurt in Tuesday’s strike.