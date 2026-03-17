Iran launches retaliatory strike on Israel after Larijani assassination

Iran has carried out a retaliatory strike against Ben Gurion Airport in Israel in response to the killing of Security Council Chairman Ali Larijani, the Iranian army announced on March 18.

"Starting this morning, as revenge for the blood of the brave soldiers of the frigate Dena, and the martyrs Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, drone attacks have targeted the deployment sites of the Zionist army's strategic refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport",

Iranian Army reported.

The military also declared its intention to continue carrying out retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli targets.

Larijani and his son were killed on the night of March 16-17 in an airstrike by US and Israeli fighter jets. Iran later confirmed the death of Basij volunteer forces commander Gholamreza Soleimani.