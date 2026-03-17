Iran confirms death of Intelligence Minister

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially confirmed the death of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, who was killed during an Israeli strike on Tehran last night.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had previously announced Khatib's death.

Pezeshkian also conveyed deep sorrow over the killings of Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

"The cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues Esmail Khatib, Ali Larijani, and Aziz Nasirzadeh, along with some of their family members and accompanying team, has left us heartbroken",

Pezeshkian stated.

Larijani's death was reported yesterday, while Nasirzadeh's passing was confirmed on March 1.