Iraq resumes oil exports through Turkey's port of Ceyhan

Iraq has resumed oil exports via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, the state-owned North Oil Company (NOC) said, according to the Iraqi news agency INA.

"Oil exports have begun through the Turkish port of Ceyhan at 10 a.m," the company’s statement reads.

On March 3, oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan through the Turkish port of Ceyhan had been temporarily suspended after several oil companies put on hold operations at several fields in the region.

Iraq plans to pump at least 100,000 bpd of crude from Kirkuk oilfields to Turkey's Ceyhan energy hub.