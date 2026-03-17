Vestnik Kavkaza

Bayramov and Araghchi discuss war in the Middle East

Bayramov and Araghchi discuss war in the Middle East
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed regional developments and bilateral ties in a phone call on Tuesday.

During the call, the FMs reviewed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on the ongoing tensions.

Araghchi said that Iran’s defensive measures “target only those responsible for attacks and the facilities used to carry them out.” He stressed that no country should allow its territory or facilities to be used for acts of aggression against others.

The diplomats also discussed bilateral issues and emphasized the importance of maintaining close consultations to resolve any misunderstandings in the current situation.

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