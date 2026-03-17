Armenia warns of risk to economy due to Iran situation

The ongoing conflict between the USA and Israel against Iran poses a threat to Armenia's economy, according to Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan.

Papoyan stated that if the war becomes protracted, Armenia will suffer significant economic consequences. He noted that price increases for certain goods have already been observed in the republic as a result of the hostilities.

"Costs are still being observed, particularly in the form of price increases for certain goods. Armenia imports some raw materials from Iran, and in this case, there is also a risk of price increases",

Gevorg Papoyan said.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized that representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan are currently negotiating a specific product that could be exported.