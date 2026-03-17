Georgia mourns passing of Ilia II

Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II has passed away after decades of service, leaving a profound mark on the history of the country and its church.

He assumed leadership of the Georgian Orthodox Church during a challenging era - in 1977 - and remained its spiritual pillar for over 45 years. The entire Georgian nation is now grieving his loss.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

"His Holiness Ilia II devoted his entire life and efforts to noble deeds for the sake of his people and humanity. Through his initiatives aimed at establishing peace, security, solidarity, and interfaith understanding and dialogue among peoples in the Caucasus, His Holiness Ilia II became enshrined in the hearts of millions, regardless of their national or religious affiliation, earning deep respect and sympathy," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that Ilia II made significant contributions to the development and strengthening of the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Sharing the grief of this profound loss, the Azerbaijani leader extend his deepest condolences to the Georgian PM, the Georgian people, and the Georgian Orthodox Church, both personally and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia, over the passing of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to Irakli Kobakhidze.

The Georgian government has declared a national day of mourning following the death of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Ilia II, his administration has announced. Flags are flying at half-mast on administrative buildings across the country . The body of the Georgian Patriarch will be transported today to the Holy Trinity Cathedral (Sameba) in Tbilisi for public farewell.

Following the reading of Ilia II's will, if no new locum tenens is named therein and if the will is not canonically contested at a meeting of the Holy Synod, Metropolitan Shio - who has been appointed as the Locum Tenens of the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia - will officially serve as the interim head of the Georgian Orthodox Church. This procedure is in accordance with the canonical norms of the Georgian Orthodox Church.