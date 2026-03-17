US bombs Iranian missile sites near Strait of Hormuz

U.S. forces struck Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command said Tuesday.

"Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz," the command said.

It was noted that the Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington is "not ready" to end its strikes on Iran, now in its third week. He admitted that his demand for a joint escort mission through the Strait of Hormuz has been rejected by most NATO members and U.S. allies, saying he is "disappointed" in NATO's decision and asserting the U.S. does "not need the help of anyone."