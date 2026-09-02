Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss joint transport projects

Baku and Astana have discussed joint transport projects, including the construction of an intermodal logistics complex at the port of Alyat and the supply of Kazakh locomotives and railcars to Azerbaijan, following talks between Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and Kazakh Ambassador Alim Bayel.

The two sides also discussed shipbuilding cooperation, including the construction of vessels in Baku for Kazakhstan, and the development of a terminal at the port of Hovsan.

The parties also stressed the importance of using resources from a joint investment fund to implement the projects.