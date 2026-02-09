Azerbaijan and US signed Charter of Strategic Partnership in Baku

Baku and Washington signed the Charter of Strategic Partnership. The document was signed by Ilham Aliyev and JD Vance.

Today, a signing ceremony for the Charter of Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States was held in Baku.

The event took place during the visit of US Vice President JD Vance to the capital of Azerbaijan, who signed the document as a representative of Washington. On the Baku side, the document was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The US politician conveyed greetings from US President Donald Trump to Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people, noting that the two countries have a long history of cooperation.