EU provides Armenia with 22 mln for visa liberalization

Brussels has provided Yerevan with €2.2 mln, which will be used for visa liberalization between Armenia and the European Union.

Armenia has received €2.2 mln from the European Union, which will be spent on visa liberalization between Armenia and the EU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

The ministry clarified that the funds will be used to ensure border and document security. They will also be used to implement law enforcement reforms.

"This is the first program in Armenia that directly supports the visa liberalization process with the EU,”

– the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reported.