Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Pakistan over mosque tragedy

Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Pakistan over mosque tragedy
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its condolences to Pakistan following a terrorist attack at a mosque in Islamabad. The statement was published on the ministry's official page.

"We express our deepest condolences to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan following the tragic terror attack on a mosque in Islamabad, which claimed innocent lives and left many injured," the statement reads.

We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence and terrorism, which targeted worshippers at a sacred place. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we wish a swift recovery to those injured.

"Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with brotherly Pakistan and reaffirms its firm support for peace, stability, and the fight against all forms of terrorism," the statement reads.

On February 6, a powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. At least 31 people were killed, and more than 170 others were injured in the blast.

425 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.