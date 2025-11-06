Azerbaijan foils attempt to smuggle 100 kg of drugs from Iran to Russia

An attempt to smuggle narcotics from Iran to Russia was foiled by officers of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the customs press service reported.

Officers from Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee discovered the illicit shipment concealed within a vegetable consignment during transit inspection.

"A vehicle transporting a cargo of "lettuce" from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation by transiting through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan was subjected to customs inspection in Bilasuvar (near the Iranian-Azerbaijani border – the editor's note). During the inspection, which was carried out with a canine service dog, 295 packages, the surface of which was covered with a cargo of lettuce and hidden from customs control, were found to contain a narcotic drug, with a total approximate weight of 97,53 kg, including packaging",

the Customs Committee of Azerbaijan's press service reported.